Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Position Reduced by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,866 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

FRTY stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $25.53.

Get Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF alerts:

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.