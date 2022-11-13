Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Michael D. Hansen Sells 17,298 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Hansen sold 17,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $234,041.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,880.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

ALKT opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.30. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 20.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alkami Technology Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.