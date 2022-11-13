Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,140.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,895.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,099,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830,359 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,847 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

