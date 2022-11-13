Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,846.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,776,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479,686 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $613,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $188.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

