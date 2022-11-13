Andreas Wicki Sells 18,865 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 18,865 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,132,088.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,416,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,011,644.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Andreas Wicki sold 95,242 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $5,600,229.60.

On Friday, November 4th, Andreas Wicki sold 157,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,289,039.50.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $56.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,664,000 after purchasing an additional 529,600 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,820,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2,350.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 253,706 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

