Andreas Wicki Sells 18,865 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 18,865 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,132,088.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,416,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,011,644.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Andreas Wicki sold 95,242 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $5,600,229.60.
- On Friday, November 4th, Andreas Wicki sold 157,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,289,039.50.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56.
Harmony Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $56.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $60.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,664,000 after purchasing an additional 529,600 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,820,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2,350.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 253,706 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.