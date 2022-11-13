Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.95

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 9700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANZU. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $10,268,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

