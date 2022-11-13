Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in AON by 18.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in AON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in AON by 2.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in AON by 0.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

Shares of AON opened at $293.00 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

