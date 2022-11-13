Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.47 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 139.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

