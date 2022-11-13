Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells $253,614.66 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ARES opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $90.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 575.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

