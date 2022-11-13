Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew Sells 5,000 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.75, for a total transaction of C$263,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$527,500.

Todd Jeremy Ingledew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.90, for a total transaction of C$519,000.00.

Aritzia Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATZ opened at C$54.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$31.67 and a 52 week high of C$60.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$525.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$452.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 2.1300002 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

