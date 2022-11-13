ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 829.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 104,547.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 209,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 209,095 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,666,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 251,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 73,720 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

