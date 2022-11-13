Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.43

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Armor Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 142.38 and a quick ratio of 142.13. The firm has a market cap of C$32.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.53.

Armor Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armor Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armor Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.