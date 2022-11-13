Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading 12.6% Higher

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.15. 117,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,963,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,352,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,323,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Asana by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 4,117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 100,053 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

