Ascent Group LLC Purchases 15,537 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.59.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

