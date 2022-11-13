Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ashland by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ashland by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland by 16.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 192,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Ashland stock opened at $107.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.64. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $112.91.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

