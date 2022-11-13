Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,496 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,209,000. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 340,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 398.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 29.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AY opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -162.52 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,047.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AY shares. Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

