Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.98

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 186657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.