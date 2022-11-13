Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,330 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Trilantic Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 22.0% in the first quarter. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. now owns 664,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVAH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $442.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.81 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

