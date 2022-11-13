Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,679 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 33,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,382,455.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,453 shares of company stock worth $1,727,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

RNA opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $808.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

