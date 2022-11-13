Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 207,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,623,839 shares.The stock last traded at $7.35 and had previously closed at $7.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Azul Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $800.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 323.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 1.5% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,242,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the first quarter worth about $3,449,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the first quarter worth about $3,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

