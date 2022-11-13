Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Up 17%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 17% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.80. 35,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,308,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Bandwidth Stock Up 11.9 %

The company has a market cap of $551.29 million, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $61,525. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 496.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 68,969 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

