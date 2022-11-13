Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 3.8 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

