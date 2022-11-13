Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.21 and its 200 day moving average is $134.59.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

