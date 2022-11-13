Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,015,000 after acquiring an additional 742,370 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,648,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.66%.

United States Steel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

