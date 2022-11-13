Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 13,000 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 338.89%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,625 shares of company stock worth $165,940. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

