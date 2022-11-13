Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 680 ($7.83) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.33) price target on Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($8.64) price target on Glencore in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($7.60) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.22) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.20) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 596.92 ($6.87).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 502 ($5.78) on Friday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 346.40 ($3.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.50 ($6.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 493.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 479.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 473.58.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

