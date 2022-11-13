Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,547,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,245,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

BIO opened at $435.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $784.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

