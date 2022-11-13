BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock Position Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 639 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,741,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $70.50 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $637.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BXC shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

