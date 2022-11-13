Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Trading Down 6.2%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $104.37 and last traded at $104.38. 45,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,161,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 in the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

