Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

