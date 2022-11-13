Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cabot were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Cabot by 139.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $73.84 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

