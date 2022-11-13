Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE COF opened at $116.25 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.