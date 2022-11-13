Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 86.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 226.5% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

