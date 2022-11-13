CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CarMax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CarMax by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in CarMax by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.