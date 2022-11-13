CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $29.13 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

