Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,172,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $262,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $139.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.92.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.