Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Holdings Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 194.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 430.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 45.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $21.84 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $183.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $185.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.90 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Citi Trends from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

