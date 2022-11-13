Clarke (TSE:CKI) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.74

Shares of Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.74 and last traded at C$12.74, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.51.

Clarke Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.22. The firm has a market cap of C$180.92 million and a P/E ratio of 33.53.

Get Clarke alerts:

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.06 million for the quarter.

About Clarke

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.