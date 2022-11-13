CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
CNB Financial Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $28.59.
Insider Transactions at CNB Financial
In other CNB Financial news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,365.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,320.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,973 shares in the company, valued at $375,365.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,499 shares of company stock valued at $129,387 in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
