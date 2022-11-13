CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

CNB Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Insider Transactions at CNB Financial

In other CNB Financial news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,365.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,320.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,973 shares in the company, valued at $375,365.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,499 shares of company stock valued at $129,387 in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CNB Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in CNB Financial by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 412,027 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CNB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in CNB Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 331,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 36,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CNB Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

