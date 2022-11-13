Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke Acquires 6,495 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke acquired 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $373,168.08.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.90 per share, for a total transaction of $389,942.10.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.09 per share, for a total transaction of $387,594.90.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,291 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $360,793.29.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Tobias Lutke purchased 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 12.8 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.50. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $355.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.83.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.