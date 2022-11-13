Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 355 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.58 and its 200 day moving average is $128.43. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

