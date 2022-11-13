Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Dover by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $140.94 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day moving average is $128.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

