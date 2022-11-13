Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Trading Up 0.2 %

LGIH opened at $94.52 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGI Homes Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on LGIH. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.