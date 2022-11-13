Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,938 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 309,603 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 80,961 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,144,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 158,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 563,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 143,542 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.23. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.77.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

SXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

