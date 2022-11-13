Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 67,914 Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 67,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $225,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.5% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 104,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 33,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $338.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

