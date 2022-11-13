Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adams Resources & Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AE. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Adams Resources & Energy from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $992.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Adams Resources & Energy Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

