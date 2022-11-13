Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) by 108.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 72.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 15.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 40.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Get XBiotech alerts:

XBiotech Stock Performance

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XBiotech ( NASDAQ:XBIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

XBiotech Profile

(Get Rating)

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.