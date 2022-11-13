Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 123,328 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) by 1,027.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,328 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.44 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 382.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

