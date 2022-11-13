Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 295,523 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) by 375.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,523 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DURECT were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DURECT in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DURECT in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dalton Investments LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 106.8% in the second quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 387,376 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,454,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 53,168 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,759,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DURECT Co. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $125.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About DURECT

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Further Reading

