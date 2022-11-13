Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 38.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after buying an additional 56,307 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.42.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

